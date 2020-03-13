Overcoming Friday the 13th, Sensex ends over 1,300 points after suffering biggest one-day fall

Market Benchmark Index Sensex recovered towards the end of market hours to close over 1,300 points after suffering biggest one-day fall on Friday.

BSE Sensex rallied 1,325 points +4.04% at 34,103 while the broader Nifty 50 continued to to rally 433 points +4.52% at 10,023 during the closing session on Friday.

At 13.30 pm, Sensex rallied 1,511 points +4.61% at 32,289 while Nifty 50 crossed it 10,000 mark up by 427 points +4.45% at 10,017.

As the market hours began Investors remained nervous as equity indices crashed by 10 per cent but recovered quickly after the trading was halted for 45 minutes as the Nifty hit a lower circuit.

At 11:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was still down by 84 points or 0.26 per cent to 32,693 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 66 points at 9,524. The trading was halted for the 45 minutes as the Nifty hit a 10 per cent lower circuit.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) stepped in quickly and said the fall in Indian indices has been significantly lower than the stock market in other countries.