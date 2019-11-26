Over 92,000 employees of BSNL, MTNL opt for VRS scheme

New Delhi: Over 92,000 employees of state-run BSNL and MTNL have so far opted for the recently announced VRS scheme, according to a government source.

The source said the scheme and the strong response it has generated marks the biggest milestone in the history of these state-owned corporations.

Over 92,000 employees of BSNL and MTNL have opted for the scheme so far, the source added.

Nearly one lakh BSNL employees are eligible for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) out of its total staff strength of about 1.50 lakh. The effective date of voluntary retirement under the present scheme is January 31, 2020.

The 'BSNL Voluntary Retirement Scheme - 2019', that was rolled out recently, will remain open till December 3. BSNL is looking at savings of about Rs 7,000 crore in wage bill, if 70,000-80,000 personnel opt for the scheme.

According to the plan, all regular and permanent employees of BSNL including those on deputation to other organisations or posted outside the corporation on deputation basis, who attended the age of 50 years or above are eligible to seek voluntary retirement under the scheme.