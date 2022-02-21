Over 3.85 lakh homes to be completed in 2022 led by Delhi-NCR

Despite the cataclysmic second COVID-19 wave in H1 2021, approximately 2.78 lakh units were completed across the top 7 cities in 2021, against over 2.14 lakh units in 2020, according to latest ANAROCK Research data.

Of the total completed homes in 2021, the maximum completions were in NCR with approximately 86,590 units - almost 84 percent more than in 2020 when approx. 47,160 units were completed.

In MMR, approximately 70,490 units got completed in 2021, against 54,720 units in 2020

Pune saw approximately 46,090 units completed in 2021, against 40,840 units in 2020

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai collectively saw approx. 63,870 units completed in 2021, against 59,730 units in 2020

Kolkata saw over 11,620 units completed in 2021, against 11,920 units in 2020.

Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says, “Our data also indicates that 3.85 lakh units are scheduled to be completed across the top 7 cities in 2022. Given that the construction activity across most cities was, and will hopefully remain, least impacted during the ongoing third wave, most completions in 2022 may be as per schedule. Certainly, developers are committed to complete previously launched projects before launching new ones.”

Ready Supply in 2022 & Beyond

Delhi-NCR may see maximum completions in 2022 - as many as 4.22 lakh units are under various stages of construction in Delhi-NCR. Of this, approximately 29 percent is expected to complete in 2022, approximately 34 percent in 2023, 18 percent in 2024, and 18 percent beyond 2024.

In MMR, approximately 4.26 lakh units are under construction, of which approx. 17 percent will get completed in 2022, 24 percent in 2023, 20 percent in 2024, and 39 percent beyond 2024

Pune has approx. 2.39 lakh units under construction, of which approx. 31 percent will complete in 2022, 27 percent in 2023, 18 percent in 2024, and 24 percent beyond 2024

In Bengaluru, approximately 1.92 lakh units are under construction, of which approximately 29 percent is slated to complete by 2022, 28 percent in 2023, approximately 19 percent in 2024, and 24 percent beyond 2024

In Hyderabad, approx. 1.03 lakh units are under construction, of which approximately 16 percent will complete in 2022, 16 percent in 2023, 15 percent in 2024, and 53 percent beyond 2024 (since most launches in the city were in the last two years, the completion timeline for more than half is beyond 2024)

In Kolkata, approximately 84,400 units are under construction, of which approximately 33 percent is slated to complete by 2022, approx. 29 percent in 2023, 20 in 2024, and 17 percent beyond 2024

Chennai has the least under-construction stock among the top 7 cities with approximately 48,120 units, of which approximately 36 percent is slated to complete by 2022, 29 percent in 2023, 17 percent in 2024, and 18 percent beyond 2024.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:10 PM IST