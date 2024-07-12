'Our Stock Market Is In Solid shape', Says Anil Agarwal, Chairman Of Vedanta

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal | PTI

The chairman of Vedanta, Anil Agarwal, commented that Indian capital markets are doing very well and retail investors should participate in the share market. He said, "Our stock market is currently in solid shape, and people are queueing up to invest in India. His suggestion is this: today, 60 per cent of money is in the stock market, so don't do anything unless it is related to the stock market.

India’s stock market is the fourth largest in the world and is giving very good returns but less than 5% Indians invest in stocks. I am very curious to know from youngsters, aap stock market mein invest karte hain?



Stock market in last 5 years

The National Stock Exchange's benchmark index, Nifty, has given 112 per cent of return for the last 5 years combined. NSE's banking-focused index, Nifty Bank, has given a whopping 71 per cent total return in the last 5 years combined.

The Nifty small-cap index has given a tremendous 212.43 per cent in the last 5 years combined.

The DIPAM disinvestment

PSU (public sector undertaking) has been the flavour for the longest time, since 'Narendra Modi' took charge of the government for the second time in the year 2019.

The DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) disinvestment in the year 2019–2020 saw investor favorites RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam limited), IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), Rites (Rail India Technical and Economic Service), and MDL (Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders). All these companies got disinvested and publically listed on Indian bourses.

Dipam-divested Stock returns

1) RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam limited)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has given a stunning return of 2,352 percent since its IPO, which was listed in 2019. RVNL had an issue price of Rs 26 per share, which rose to a whopping Rs 639 per share today.

The share has risen over Rs 600 per share over the last 5 years. and has been an investor favourite for the last 2 years.

2) Mazgaon Shipbuilders Limited

Mazgaon shipbuilders is another one of the public sector company that has given 4-digit return in less than 5 years. Mazgaon dock shipbuilders was trading around Rs 5570 per share today.

IPO of Mazgaon dock ship builder was issued around Rs 145 per share; from there, it has risen to an astronomical price of Rs 5,570 per share, which amounts 3,214 per cent returns since the IPO.