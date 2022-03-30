OSlash announces $5 mn post-Seed round from over 40 global operators

OSlash, an enterprise software that facilitates cross-sharing of information in a workplace, announced a $5 million post-Seed round from 40+ well-known operators including Kunal Shah (CEO, Cred), Christian Oestlien (VP Product, YouTube), Akshay Kothari (COO, Notion), and Cristina Cordova (Partner, First Round), in addition to $2.5 million raised in September 2021 from Accel Partners and several prominent angel investors.

By raising an entirely operator-led round, OSlash is trailblazing the future of fundraising by shifting the focus from more capital to value addition, expertise, and mentorship, it said in a press statement.

Led by SaaS veterans and Co-Founders Ankit Pansari and Shoaib Khan, OSlash is currently valued at $50 million. The company plans to employ the fresh funds to set up hiring in USA and Europe and grow its universal search tool that pulls together information from disparate applications.

OSlash CEO Ankit Pansari said, “It’s great to have onboard top executives from companies we love. Their expertise in SaaS definitely lends itself to a better product for everyone. In the coming months, we want to thrive on the great shift in where work happens - whether it’s hybrid, remote, or meta.”

Currently, OSlash is used by over 3,000 teams worldwide including Cred, Khan Academy, and Twitch.

As the round comes to a close, this is what Kevin Weil, ex-Head of product at Instagram, Twitter, and early investor at OSlash had to say, “The power to index links and retrieve information quickly is crucial for organizations that want to scale.”

OSlash is an enterprise productivity tool that enables every employee to access the right information in a fraction of a second using everyday words such as o/roadmap or o/daily-standup. Naming URLs & files - a practice common in Linkedin, Google, and Meta - creates a single source of truth for everything important, helping teams collaborate seamlessly, it said.

OSlash is also building universal search on its platform that would allow employees to search for information within their workplace as easily as typing a query in Google, the statement added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:42 AM IST