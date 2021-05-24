Orissa Stevedores extends logistics support for smooth oxygen supply

Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has extended its logistical support towards the smooth supply of oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19.

It helped in unloading of 24 medical oxygen cylinders of 40 litre capacity each, oxygen regulators-humidifiers, among others brought in by MV Anna Maria from Singapore handled by Paradip Port Trust.

The OSL Group carried out unloading, coordination with Customs for speedy clearance, port clearance and expeditious evacuation of the cylinders from the port without any cost on behalf of the Odisha government, said a company statement.

Chairman of OSL Group, Mahimananda Mishra said: "We are facing an emergency situation due to the second wave of COVID-19. OSL Group is fully committed to the cause of state and the people as well."

Further, OSL Group has also distributed one lakh masks to the general public for creating awareness on use of masks amid the pandemic.