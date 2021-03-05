ORGANIC INDIA appoints Akila Chandrasekar as Head of Marketing

ORGANIC INDIA, a leading manufacturer and exporter of organic teas, infusions, herbal supplements and food, appoints Akila Chandrasekar as its new Head of Marketing and will also be responsible for the company’s overall brand equity and architecture. Prior to joining ORGANIC INDIA, she worked with companies such as Britannia, Titan, Godrej Consumer Products and 3M and held numerous executive-level positions with various other brands. She is an alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management, Mumbai. Her strength is driving the brand positioning and garnering mind share through effective product management and communication.