Oracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday allotted 17,655 shares to employee as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 5 were approved by the ESOP Allotment Committee of the company under the OFSS Stock Plan 2014.

The company has also allocated 5,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each to a Director of the company.

The shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Post the allotment the company's total has moved to Rs 43,20,74,170 consisting of 8,64,14,834 shares with face value of Rs 5 each.

Read Also Oracle Financial Services announces allotment of 2,381 equity shares

Oracle Financial Services shares

The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday at 2:21 pm IST were at 3,285.85, down by 0.41 per cent.