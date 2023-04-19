 Oracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options

Oracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options

The company has also allocated 5,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each to a Director of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Oracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday allotted 17,655 shares to employee as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 5 were approved by the ESOP Allotment Committee of the company under the OFSS Stock Plan 2014.

The company has also allocated 5,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each to a Director of the company.

The shares will rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

Post the allotment the company's total has moved to Rs 43,20,74,170 consisting of 8,64,14,834 shares with face value of Rs 5 each.

Read Also
Oracle Financial Services announces allotment of 2,381 equity shares
article-image

Oracle Financial Services shares

The shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited on Wednesday at 2:21 pm IST were at 3,285.85, down by 0.41 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AU Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to deal in foreign exchange

AU Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod to deal in foreign exchange

Oracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options

Oracle Financial Services rewards employees with 17,655 shares as stock options

Mankind Pharma IPO price band set at Rs 1,026-1,080

Mankind Pharma IPO price band set at Rs 1,026-1,080

Emami buys back 85,841 shares on NSE

Emami buys back 85,841 shares on NSE

ITC's subsidiary incorporates a step down subsidiary

ITC's subsidiary incorporates a step down subsidiary