Oppo upgrades app; extends benefits for all existing, new users with loyalty programme

Oppo India, today announced the upgradation of its newly launched MyOppo App with a community platform to offer product benefits and services to its loyal customers. MyOppo Club is a loyalty program designed for Oppo users to activate their membership, enjoy benefits, earn points and experience more exclusive services.

These loyalty programme consists of Reward Points which can be used to redeem various rewards, while experience points are used to rise through the membership tiers. Users can earn these experience points by purchasing an Oppo mobile through various channels to participate in interactive activities on the app. The points are exclusive to Oppo users and can be used to redeem various rewards and games. The validity period of points for each user will be 365 days from the date that such a tier is awarded.

MyOPPO APP offers a total 4 different tiers of Membership – Platinum, Diamond, Master, and Inventor, each of of them is entitled with certain benefits to claim under each tier such as 24X7 platinum care, free screen guard and back cover, free pick up and drop for repair, free software upgrade, and free mobile checking along with other in-app benefits by claiming points.