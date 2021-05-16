Cochin Shipyard extends temporary suspension of normal operations amid second wave of COVID-19

After the Kerala government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 23, Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India, has decided to extend the temporary suspension of normal operations of the company.

The company informed the exchange about this extension. The company may carry on with providing essential services. On May 7, the company informed the exchange that it decided to temporarily suspend all operations except essential services for the period from May 08, 2021 to May 16, 2021, in order to contain the spread of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the company had halted the operations till May 16, 2021. However, on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the decision to extend the ongoing lockdown till May 23.

As on Friday, Kerala registered 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 20,55,528 while 93 deaths pushed the toll to 6,243.

The state has ordered for triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is high.