e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening bell: Sensex gains 461.82 points to 57,607.04, Nifty appreciates 144.15 points to 17,160.45 in early trade

Opening bell: Sensex gains 461.82 points to 57,607.04, Nifty appreciates 144.15 points to 17,160.45 in early trade

Markets rebound in early trade after a 4-day slump. ITC, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Nestle, and NTPC are gainers in early trade

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | pexels

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after falling in the last four sessions amid partial recovery in Asian markets.

After a positive beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 461.82 points to 57,607.04 in initial trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 144.15 points to 17,160.45.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, ITC, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Nestle and NTPC were major winners in early trade.

Maruti, Titan, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai quoted in the green, while Seoul and Hong Kong traded lower.

The US markets ended in the negative territory on Monday.

Markets are likely to take a breather from the recent corrections and start Tuesday's session on a higher note, tracking recovery in select Asian indices even as US markets in overnight trades continued the declining trend, said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities in his pre-market opening comment.

"However, markets may continue to wobble intra-day amidst escalating risks of a global recession driven largely by aggressive monetary tightening around the world to suppress elevated inflation," Tapse added.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.54 per cent to USD 84.51 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.

Read Also
Investors lose Rs 7 lakh crore to freefall in Indian markets, with further interest rate hikes on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opening bell: Sensex gains 461.82 points to 57,607.04, Nifty appreciates 144.15 points to 17,160.45...

Opening bell: Sensex gains 461.82 points to 57,607.04, Nifty appreciates 144.15 points to 17,160.45...

Austrade in talks with India's top edu-cos, institutions exploring new partnerships

Austrade in talks with India's top edu-cos, institutions exploring new partnerships

Zerodha encourages employees to invest in health, offers Rs10 lakh reward for losing weight

Zerodha encourages employees to invest in health, offers Rs10 lakh reward for losing weight

Corporate salaries to go up by 10.4% in India, while attrition and unemployment remain high

Corporate salaries to go up by 10.4% in India, while attrition and unemployment remain high

What exactly is ‘quiet quitting’? Sign of laziness or push back against burnout caused by hustle...

What exactly is ‘quiet quitting’? Sign of laziness or push back against burnout caused by hustle...