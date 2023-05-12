Opening bell: Markets trade lower amid mixed global cues; Sensex at 61,212.14, Nifty at 18,114 | Representative Image

The markets on Friday opened in red with Sensex at 61,758.69, down by 145.83 points and Nifty slipped by 51 points at 18,246. Tata Motors, Titan Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti and Kotak Bank were the top gainers whereas Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and ITC were the top losers.

The stocks of Tata Motors, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Overseas Bank, Manappuram Finance, Vedanta, DLF, Hindustan Petroleum, APL Apollo Tubes, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and Great Eastern Shipping will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Thursday

The markets on Thursday closed marginally lower for the second consecutive day with Sensex down by 35.68 points at 61,904.52, Nifty was at 18,306.55 with a loss of 8.55 points. Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd and Maruti were among the gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Tata Steel and Reliance were among the losers.

Global markets

The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Thursday with Walt Disney losing nearly 4 million subscribers and PacWest that posted a drop in deposits dragging down the indices. On the other hand Nasdaq was higher with Alphabet Inc seeing a jump of 4.3 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 221.81 points to 33,309.51, S&P 500 fell 7.02 points at 4,130.62 and Nasdaq gained 22.07 points at 12,328.51.

Asian markets continued to be mixed on Friday morning with Singapore's SGX Nifty down by 63.50 points and South Korea's KOSPI seeing a fall of 10.71 points at 2,480. Japan's Nikkei 225 was in the positive with 224.93 points gain at 29,351.65 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also jumped by 63.30 points at 19,807.09.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Friday were 8in green with Brent crude futures going up by 36 cents to $75.34 per barrel and US crude futures rose by 41 cents to $71.28 per barrel.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Friday opens at 82.10 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.09.