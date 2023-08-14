Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,080.53, Nifty At 19,339.55 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,080.53, down by 242.12 points and Nifty was at 19,339.55 with a loss of 88.75 points. NTPC, Axis Bank, Titan, ITC and Kotak Bank were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended on a negative note on Friday. Following the RBI monetary policy and the unforeseen declaration of reducing liquidity in the banking system, the domestic markets traded weak. The Sensex fell 380.25 points to end the day at 65,307.93 and the Nifty was at 19,428.30, down by 114.80 points. Nifty Bank slipped 342.70 points to 44,199.10.

Global markets

US markets posted their second weekly losses and closed lower on Friday after US producer data sank the rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks and pushed the treasury yields higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 105.25 points at 35,218.4, the S&P 500 closed 4.78 points lower at 4,464.05 and Nasdaq Composite fell 76.18 points at 13,644.85.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Monday with South Korea's KOSPI losing 16.67 points at 2,574.59, GIFT Nifty exchange dropped 29.50 points to trade at 19,450, Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 156.63 points at 32,317.02 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 351.89 points to 18,723.30.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Monday morning amid concerns about China's slow economic recovery and tightening supply on OPEC+ output cuts. Brent crude futures for October slipped 29 cents to $86.52 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $82.95 per barrel, down by 24 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened at 10-month low on Monday at 83.01 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.85.

