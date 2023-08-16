Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,054.69, Nifty At 19,328.90 | Representative Image

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,054.69, down by 347.23 points and Nifty was at 19,328.90 with a loss of 105.65 points. Infosys, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE were closed on Tuesday on the observance of Independence day.

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Monday after it opened in red. The Sensex was up 79.27 points and ended the day at 65,401.92 and the Nifty was up 6.25 points at 19,434.55. Nifty Bank slipped 108.15 points at 44,090.95.

Retail Inflation

India's Retail inflation in July rose to 7.44 percent from 4.87 percent in June.

According to the data released by the Ministry of statistics on Monday, the retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items surged.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data and a drop in US big banks after report by Fitch said it could downgrade some lenders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02 per cent at 34,946.39, the S&P 500 closed 1.16 per cent lower at 4,437.86 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1.14 per cent at 13,631.05.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Wednesday with South Korea's KOSPI losing 28.44 points at 2,542.43, GIFT Nifty exchange dropped 79.00 points to trade at 19,395, Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 311.30 points at 31,927.59 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 234.76 points to 18,346.35.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Wednesday morning as markets weighed weak economic data from China against the tightening US crude supplies. Brent crude futures for October jumped 3 cents to $84.92 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $81.04 per barrel, up by 5 cents.

The government on Monday hiked special additional excise duty on crude petroleum to Rs 7,100 per tonne with effect from August 15. Besides, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or duty on export of diesel will be hiked to Rs 5.50 per litre from Re 1 per litre at present.

A duty of Rs 2 per litre will be imposed on jet fuel or ATF with effect from August 15. Currently, there is no SAED on the jet fuel.

Rupee

Indian currency markets will remain shut today on occasion of Parsi New Year.