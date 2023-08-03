Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 66,559.10, Nifty At 19,458.75 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 66,559.10, down by 223.68 points and Nifty was at 19,458.75 with a loss of 67.80 points. Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Bluestar, Lupin, LIC Holding, Dabur, Navneet, Sun Pharma, Tube Investments, Cummins India, Deepak Nitrite, Adani Enterprises, Adani power, Bharti Airtel, CERA, Eicher Motors, ICRA, KEC, LIC Housing Finance, MRF, Zomato and Zydus shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended on a negative note on Wednesday. The Sensex fell 676.53 points to end the day at 65,782.78 and the Nifty was at 19,514.45, down by 219.10 points. Nifty Bank also slipped 595.30 points to 44,997.20.

Global markets

US markets continued with its losing streak on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch cut the US government's credit rating, citing expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and the growing government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 348.16 points at 35,282.52, the S&P 500 closed 63.34 points lower at 4,513.39 and Nasdaq Composite shed 310.47 at 13,973.45.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 41.21 points to 19,558.59 and GIFT Nifty exchange gaining 29.50 points to trade at 19,530. On the other hand, South Korea's KOSPI saw a drop of 10.73 points at 2,605.74 and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 390.59 points to 32,317.10.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday morning were trading higher as OPEC+ output cuts could likely get an extension against the fallout of Fitch's downgrade of the US government. Brent crude futures for October gained 27 cents to $83.47 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $79.78 per barrel up by 29 cents. On Wednesday both benchmarks were trading at their highest levels since April however closed down 2 per cent.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Wednesday for the third consecutive day at 82.72 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.58.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)