Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,732.15, Nifty At 19,553.50 | Representative Image

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,732.15, down by 114.35 points and Nifty was comparatively flat at 19,553.50 with a loss of 17.35 points. NTPC, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Wipro, ICICI Bank, HCLTech, Asian Paints and TCS were among the losers.

Tata Power Company, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vijay Diagnostic Centre, Abbott India, Trent, Bajaj Consumer Care, Sunteck Realty, Bata India, Sula Vineyards, Berger Paints India, Shankara Building Products, Bharat Forge, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, CARE Ratings, PI Industries, Dreamfolks Service, Natco Pharma, eClerx Services, Max Financial Services, Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation and Kalyan Jewellers India shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on negative note on Tuesday. The Sensex fell 106.98 points to end the day at 65,846.50 and the Nifty was at 19,570.30, down by 27 points. Nifty Bank gains 145.65 points to 44,983.15.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Tuesday after credit rating agency Moody's downgrades several lenders including Bank of New York Mellon,, State Street and Truist Financial and US Bancorp, reigniting fear regarding the health of the US economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 158.64 points at 35,314.49, the S&P 500 closed 19.06 points lower at 4,499.38 and Nasdaq Composite shed 110.07 points at 13,884.32.

After the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 reached their lifetime high last month, both indices recorded five losing sessions out of six days this month. The S&P saw a drop of 2 per cent whereas Nasdaq saw a drop of 3.2 per cent.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Wednesday with South Korea's KOSPI gaining 23.55 points at 2,597.53 and GIFT Nifty exchange jumped 44.50 points to trade at 19,605. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 86.35 points to 19,097.82, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 37.21 points to 32,340.08.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Wednesday morning after rising concern over slow demand from China due to bearish trade data outweighed fears over tighter global supply. Brent crude futures for October fell 17 cents to $86 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to $82.73 per barrel up by 19 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday at 82.82 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.84.