Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Ahead Of Interest Rate Announcement; Sensex At 65,898.94, Nifty At 19,592.45 | Representative Image

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,898.94, down by 96.87 points and Nifty was comparatively flat at 19,592.45 with a loss of 40.10 points. UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, NTPC, Maruti and L&T were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tech Mahindra, TCS, Asian Paints, ITC and Nestle were among the losers.

LIC, SAIL, Pidilite, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, Biocon, NCC, Bajaj Electric, and Ipca Lab shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Wednesday. The Sensex was up 146.52 points to end the day at 65,993.02 and the Nifty was up 61.25 points at 19,632.10. Nifty Bank slipped 85.85 points at 44,878.60.

Global markets

US markets continued with its losing streak on Wednesday a day before the US Consumer Price Index inflation data that could impact the Federal Reserve Interest rate decisions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 191.13 points at 35,323.36, the S&P 500 closed 31.67 points lower at 4,467.71 and Nasdaq Composite shed 165.93 points at 13,718.40.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday with South Korea's KOSPI losing 9.40 points at 2,595.72 and GIFT Nifty exchange dropped 15.50 points to trade at 19,596.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 111.87 points to 19,134.16. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 79.20 points at 32,283.53.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Thursday morning after they reached new record highs on Wednesday after concerns for the Chinese economy offset the positive effects of Saudi and Russian output cuts and a drawdown in US fuel. Brent crude futures for October fell 20 cents to $87.35 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to $84.17 per barrel down by 23 cents.

Brent crude on Wednesday settled at its highest since January 27 and West Texas Intermediate Crude settled at its highest since November 2022.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Thursday at 82.81 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.83.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)