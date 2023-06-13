Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green; Sensex At 62,901.94, Nifty At 18,654.05 | File

The markets on Friday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 62,901.94, up by 177.23 points and Nifty was at 18,654.05 with a gain of 52.55 points. ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle, Infosys and Wipro were the top gainers in the morning session.

CPI inflation dropped below RBI's threshold in March 2023, and has been slipping downward, as it hit a two-year low of 4.25 per cent in May. According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday, India's Industrial output grew by 4.2 per cent in April.

Markets on Monday

Despite a drop caused by profit booking, Sensex gained 139.88 points before closing bell to end the day at 62,765.51. Nifty also settled marginally higher at 18,601.50 points, with pharma and private banking stocks slipping into the red.

Global markets

US stocks on Monday continued to gain with Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.56 per cent to 34,066.33, the S&P 500 rose by 0.93 per cent at 4,338.93 and Nasdaq closed at its highest closing levels since April 2022 after railing for the eighth straight week at 13,461.92 up by 1.53 per cent.

The Asian stock markets on Tuesday were mixed ahead of the US inflation report with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 507.98 points at 32,941.98 and Singapore's SGX Nifty was higher with a gain of 49 points at 18,747.50 and South Korea's KOSPI climbed at 2,637.92 with a gain of 8.57 points. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,305.72 with a loss of 98.59 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday morning gained ground from previous day's plunge and were trading higher with Brent crude futures up 16 cents at $72 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.19 per barrel with a gain of 7cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened flat at 82.43 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.43.