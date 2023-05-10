Opening bell: Markets trade in green; Sensex at 61,868.74, Nifty at 18,298.95 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Wednesday opened in green with Sensex at 61,876.15, up by 114.82 points and Nifty rose by 35.45 points at 18,301.40. Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC ahd HDFC were the top losers.

The stocks of Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bosch, Godrej Consumer Products, BASF India, Gujarat Gas, Orchid Pharma, Novartis India and Escorts Kubota will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Tuesday

The markets on Tuesday erased its early gains in late sell-off with Sensex closing at 61,761.33 down by 2.92 points and Nifty closing at 18,265.95 with a gain of 1.55 points. IndusInd Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra were among the gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the losers for the day.

Global markets

The US stock indexes on Tuesday closed lower as investors prepare for the Labor Department's consumer price index that is expected to be released on Wednesday. The investors are also waiting for an update on the plans for the debt ceiling from a meeting between US president Joe Biden, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders at the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56.88 points to 33,561.81, the S&P 500 fell 18.95 points to 4,119.17 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 77.36 points to 12,179.55.

Asian markets on Wednesday were also on the lower end with Japan's Nikkei 225 down by 119.84 points at 29,122.98, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 117.34 points to 19,750.24 and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 3.04 points to 2,507.02. On the other hand Singapore's SGX Nifty was up by 36 points at 18,347.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday were lower after data showed a build in US crude stocks and as investors wait for US inflation data for the month of April that would indicate the direction of the Federal Reserve's next rate decision. Brent crude futures were down 54 cents at $76.90 and US Texas Intermediate was down by 57 cents at $73.14.

Rupee

Rupee on Tuesday falls to 82.06 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.04 per dollar.