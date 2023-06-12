Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 62,761.44, Nifty At 18,594.15 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets on Friday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 62,761.44, up by 135.81 points and Nifty was at 18,594.15 with a gain of 30.75 points. Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Axis Bank and Power Grid were amongst the losers.

Markets on Friday

Dragged down by state-owned banks, IT stocks and FMCG, Sensex shed 200 points to end the day at 62,640. Nifty also settled in the red below 18,600, as climatic conditions caused by El Nino remained a concern despite positivity about the US federal reserve pausing its rate hikes.

Global markets

US stocks on Friday closed higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 43.17 points to 33,876.78, the S&P 500 rose by 4.93 at 4,298.86 and Nasdaq closed higher for the seventh straight week at 13,259.14 up by 20.62 points.

The Asian stock markets on Monday were mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 223.62 points at 32,488.79 and Singapore's SGX Nifty was higher with a gain of 76.00 points at 18,686. However, South Korea's KOSPI fell at 2,632.82 with a loss of 8.34 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,350.04 with a loss of 39.91 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Monday morning were trading lower as concern over China's fuel demand growth increased and Russian crude supply weighed on the market. Brent crude futures were down 29 cents at $74.50 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.93 per barrel with a gain of 24 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Monday opened flat at 82.45 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.46.