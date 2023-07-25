Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Despite Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 66,458.25, Nifty At 19,692.65 | File

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,458.25, down by 73.47 points and Nifty was at 19,692.65 with a gain of 20.30 points. JSW Steel, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas ITC, Maruti, Asian Paints, Infosys and Wipro were among the losers.

Larsen & Toubro, Baja Auto, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance Company, Asian Paints, Jubilant FoodWorks, Ceat, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India, UTI Asset Management Company, Cyient, Delta Corp, Suzlon Energy, Apollo Pipes, Amber Enterprises, KPIT Technologies and Triveni Engineering and Industries shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices on Monday ended on a negative note with Sensex falling 299.48 points to end the day at 66,384.78 and Nifty was at 19,672.35, down by 72.65 points.

Nifty Bank slipped 152 points to 45,923 while Midcap Index 56 points to 36,742.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Monday with the Dow Jones registering its longest winning streak in six years on the back of earnings reports and a federal reserve meeting. While investors are awaiting the quarterly results of Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183 points at 35,411.24, the S&P 500 closed 18.3 points higher at 4,554.64 and Nasdaq Composite rose 26.06 points at 14,058.87.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Tuesday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 594.47 points to 19,262.62, South Korea's KOSPI saw a rise of 2.60 points at 2,631.13. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 77.82 points to 32,623.12 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 33 points to trade at 19,705.

Oil prices

Oil prices were higher on Tuesday morning as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by the Chinese government to shore up its economy helped improve investor mood. Brent crude futures rose 22 cents to $82.96 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $78.97 per barrel up by 23 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Friday at 81.71 per dollar against Monday's close of 81.82.

