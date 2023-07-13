Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amidst Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,632.19, Nifty At 19,457.40 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 65,632.19, up by 238.29 points and Nifty was at 19,457.40 with a gain of 73.10 points. Tata Steel, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas HCL Tech, Power Grid and Nestle were among the losers.

The NSE on July 13 added Hindustan Copper to its F&O ban list in addition to Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment India and Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Granules India, India Cements and Delta Corp.

Federal Bank, Wipro, Tata Metaliks, Angel One, Unitech, Aditya Birla Money, Sterling, Avantel, GI Engineering Solutions and Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results today.

NSE Revises expiry day for futures and options

NSE on Wednesday revised the weekly expiry day for futures and options contracts of indices to Wednesday instead of Thursday from September 4, 2023.

CPI Inflation and IIP

According to the government data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.81 percent in June compared to 4.25 percent in May. The consumer food price Inflation was at 4.49 percent in June compared to 2.91 percent in May.

India's industrial production (IIP) rose 5.2 percent in May.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended on a negative note on Wednesday with Sensex falling 223.13 points to end the day at 65,394.71 and Nifty was at 19,382.60, down by 56.80 points. Nifty Bank slipped 106 points to 44,639 while Midcap index rose 155 points to 36,408.

Global markets

US markets trade higher on Wednesday for the third consecutive day after a surprisingly benign US inflation report. The report also raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its tightening cycle. The CPI rose 3.0 per cent from a year ago, with the smallest increase since March 2021 and down from May's reading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent at 34,347.43, the S&P 500 closed 0.7 per cent higher at 4,472.16 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2 per cent at 13,918.96.

Taking cue from the US markets the Asian stock markets were also trading higher on Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 401.89 points to 19,262.84, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 392.71 points to 32,336.64, South Korea's KOSPI saw a jump of 26.65 points at 2,601.37 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 0.50 points to trade at 19,564.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after the release of US Inflation data. Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $80.17 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $75.79 per barrel with a gain of 4 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day at 81.95 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.24.