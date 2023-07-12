Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Ahead Of Earnings; Sensex At 65,765.34, Nifty At 19,487.55 | File

The markets on Wednesday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 65,765.34, up by 147.50 points and Nifty was at 19,487.55 with a gain of 48.15 points. ITC, Titan, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the losers.

The NSE on July 11 added Manappuram Finance to its F&O ban list in addition to Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment India and Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Granules India, India Cements and Delta Corp.

HCL Tech, TCS and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results today.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended on a positive note, with Nifty above 19,000. The Sensex was up 302.62 points to end the day at 65,646.79 and the Nifty was up 92.30 points at 19,448.20. Nifty Bank slipped 116 points to 44,745 while Midcap index gained 315 points to 36,253.

Global markets

US markets trade higher for the second consecutive day ahead of key inflation reports. JPMorgan Chase and Co shares rose 1.6 per cent after Jefferies changed the stock to a buy ahead of banks quarterly results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 317.02 points at 34,261.42, the S&P 500 closed 29.73 points higher at 4,439.26 and Nasdaq Composite rose 75.22 points at 13,760.70.

The Asian stock markets however were trading mixed on Wednesday ahead of key inflation in both the US and India. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 241.37 points to 18,901.20. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 283.94 points to 31,919.63, South Korea's KOSPI saw a dip of 1.98 points at 2,560.51 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 6.50 points to trade at 19,530.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices were flat on Wednesday morning as investors focused on supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest oil exporters and at the same time awaited data that would indicate the demand. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents at $79.36 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.82 per barrel with a loss of 1 cent.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Wednesday for the third consecutive day at 82.27 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.36.