Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex Above 66,000, Nifty At 19,616.80 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,008.46, up by 54.98 points and Nifty was comparatively flat at 19,616.80 with a gain of 19.50 points. Tata Motors, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and L&T were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra and Reliance were among the losers.

Adani Ports, Siemens, Hindalco and Coal India shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Monday. The Sensex was up 232.23 points to end the day at 65,953.48 and the Nifty was up 80.30 points at 19,597.30. Nifty Bank slips 42 points at 44,837.50.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Monday as investors prepare for the US inflation data that is to be released on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 407.51 points at 35,473.13, the S&P 500 closed 40.41 points higher at 4,518.44 and Nasdaq Composite shed 85.16 points at 13,994.40.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Tuesday with South Korea's KOSPI shedding 7.35 points at 2,573.36 and GIFT Nifty exchange lost 47 points to trade at 19,634.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 287.72 points to 19,250.20. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 2.87 points to 32,257.43.

Oil prices

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday morning over Russia and Saudi's decision to tighten supply for another month to support prices. Brent crude futures for October gained 37 cents to $85.71 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $82.37 per barrel up by 43 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday at 82.79 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.74.

