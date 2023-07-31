Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,168.51, Nifty At 19,644.90 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened flat with Sensex at 66,168.51, up by 8.31 points and Nifty was at 19,644.90 with a loss of 1.15 points. JSW Steel, Power Grid, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Asian Paint, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

While the markets traded flat, the Nifty Midcap index was at record high.

Maruti, Castrol, Bosch, Petronet LNG, Nocil, Lakshmi Machine Works and Go Colors shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended on a negative note with Sensex falling 106.62 points to end the day at 66,160.20 and Nifty was at 19,646.05, down by 13.85 points. Nifty Bank slipped 211.20 points to 45,468.10.

Global markets

US markets ended the week with gains on the back of big tech earnings, economic data and central bank announcements. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 176.37 points at 35,459.09, the S&P 500 closed 44.76 points higher at 4,582.17 and Nasdaq Composite rose 266.55 points at 14,316.66.

The Asian stock markets were trading higher on Monday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 415.99 points to 20,332.55, South Korea's KOSPI saw a rise of 22.57 points at 2,630.89, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 607.35 points to 33,366.58 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it gained 1 point to trade at 19,791.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Monday morning were trading close to three-month high on hopes that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September. Brent crude futures slipped 9 cents to $84.90 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped to $80.41 per barrel down by 17 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Monday at 82.22 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.25.

