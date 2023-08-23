Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,300.93, Nifty At 19,417.10

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex Above 66,000, Nifty At 19,616.80 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Wednesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,300.93, up by 80.90 points and Nifty was flat at 19,417.10 with a gain of 20.65 points. Infosys, Nestle, Power Grid, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Jio Financial Services, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of TVS Mobility Group, will be making its debut today.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Tuesday. The Sensex was up 3.94 points to end the day at 65,220.03 and the Nifty was at 19,396.45, up by 2.85 points. Nifty Bank slips 8.75 points to 43,993.25.

Global markets

US markets ended mixed on Tuesday as bank shares fell amid worries that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for a longer period and S&P Downgraded the credit ratings for the regional US lenders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 174.86 points at 34,288.83, the S&P 500 closed lower with a 12.22 point loss at 4,387.55 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 8.28 points to 13,505.87.

The KBW regional banking index saw a drop of 2.7 per cent and the S&P bank index slid 2.4 per cent.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed Wednesday with South Korea's KOSPI losing 7.55 points at 2,508.19 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 4.31 points at 17,786.70. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading higher at 19,357.50 with a jump of 43 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 43 points at 19,357.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday morning amid concerns over China's economy impacting demand in addition to US interest rates continuing to stay on the higher side for a longer period. Brent crude futures for October fell 17 cents at $83.86 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped to $83.86 per barrel, down by 8 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened lower on Wednesday morning at 83 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.93.