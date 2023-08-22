Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,272.42, Nifty At 19,420.85 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened flat with Sensex at 65,272.42, up by 56.33 points and Nifty was flat at 19,420.85 with a gain of 27.25 points. Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, SBI, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Jio Financial Services, Nestle, TCS, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Monday. The Sensex was up 234.89 points to end the day at 65,183.55 and the Nifty was up 69.35 points at 19,379.50. Nifty Bank gained 153.15 points at 44,004.20.

Global markets

US markets ended mixed on Monday as yield on 10-year Treasury notes hit highs that were last seen during the great Financial Crisis and the technology sector boosted both Nasdaq and S&P 500. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.97 points at 34,463.69, the S&P 500 closed higher with a 30.06 point gain at 4,399.77 and Nasdaq Composite jumped 206.81 points to 13,497.59.

The shares of Nvidia saw gains prior to its earnings this week pushing Nasdaq 1 per cent higher and S&P also saw gains on Monday.

The Asian stock markets were mostly in the positive on Tuesday with South Korea's KOSPI gaining 15.48 points at 2,524.28, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 187.76 points at 31,753.40 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 173.69 points at 17,796.98. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was slightly lower at 19,385.50 with a dip of 3 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices were higher on Tuesday morning ahead of US crude oil and gasoline inventories data that is expected to be draw and concerns over China's economy. Brent crude futures for October jumped 10 cents at $84.56 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained at $80.81 per barrel, up by 9 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday morning at 83.08 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.11.

