Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 66,099, Nifty Below 19,700

The markets began the week flat with Sensex at 66,099, up by 90.05 points and Nifty was at 19,694.60 with a gain of 20.30 points. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, NTPC and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Axis Bank, L&T, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,700. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 221.09 points to end the day at 66,009.15. The NSE Nifty went down by 68.10 points to end the day at 19,674.25. The Nifty Bank fell by 11.80 points or 0.03 percent to 44,612.05

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Friday with investors digesting US Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook revisions. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 106.58 points to 33,963.84, the S&P 500 dropped 9.94 points at 4,320.06 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 12.18 points at 13,211.81.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 210.62 points at 32,613.03 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading higher at 19,688 up by 45.50 points. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 162.89 points at 17,894.56 and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 13.87 points at 2,494.26.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Monday after Moscow issued a temporary ban of fuel exports tightening the supply outlook. Brent crude futures for November gained 48 cents at $93.75 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $90.53 per barrel with a gain of 50 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened lower on Monday morning at 83.04 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.93.