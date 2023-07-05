Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,493.70, Nifty At 19,406 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Wednesday morning were trading flat with Sensex at 65,493.70, up by 14.63 points and Nifty was at 19,406 with a gain of 17 points. Both the indices traded close to their latest lifetime high. IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Maruti and HCL Tech were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas HDFC Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

PKH Ventures withdraws IPO

PKH Ventures has decided to withdraw its IPO on the final day of bidding due to subdued response from qualified institutional investors.

Markets on Tuesday

Domestic indices closed in green on Tuesday after opening at new lifetime high. The BSE Sensex surged 284.74 points to end the day at 65,489.79. The NSE Nifty50 soared 64.80 points to end the day at 19,387.35.

In the sectoral indices Nifty Bank hit a record high on Tuesday.

Global markets

US markets were closed on Tuesday to mark Independence day.

The Asian stock markets on Wednesday were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing 158.30 points at 19,257.38, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 119.10 points at 33,303.42 and South Korea's Kospi was down by 8.84 points at 2,584.47. However, Nifty futures on GIFT exchange were trading 6.50 points higher at 19,500.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday morning were mixed as investors fear a global economic slowdown to impact fuel demand. Brent crude futures went down 14 cents at $76.11 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.14 per barrel with a gain of $1.35. Brent futures fell on Wednesday after gaining $1.60 on Tuesday.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Tuesday at 82.05 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.02.