Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,797.42, Nifty Above 19,000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened flat on Monday with Sensex at 63,797.42, up by 14.62 points and Nifty was at 19,050.90 with a jump of 3.60 points. Maruti, NTPC, Reliance, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Bajaj Finserv, Baja Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank and Power Grid were amongst the losers.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 42,706.30, down by 75.70 or 0.18 per cent.

UPL, Marico, Supreme Industries, DLF, Nippon Life India Asset Management, TVS Motor Company, Petronet LNG, Vaibhav Global, Adani Green Energy, Ramco Systems, APL Apollo Tubes, Blue Star, Castrol India, GMR Airports Infrastructure and KPIT Technologies to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Friday

The markets on Friday ended the week on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 683.08 points to close at 63,831.23. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, rose by 202.45 points to end the day at 19,059.70.

Nifty Bank gained 556.85 points or 1.32 per cent at 42,837.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Friday, pulled down by mixed earnings and economic data that indicated that the interest rate would continue to be on the higher end for longer. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 366.71 points to end the day at 32,417.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.86 points at 4,117.37. However, the Nasdaq Composite added 47.41 points at 12,643.01.

All the three indexes in the last week lost over 2 per cent with the S & P 500 index closing 10.28 per cent below its July 31 closing high.

The Asian stock markets were trading relatively lower on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 284.51 points at 30,707.18 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 31.94 points at 17,366.79. However, South Korea's KOSPI added 9.04 points and was flat at 2,311.85 and Gift Nifty rose 69 points at 19,097.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Monday with the rising Middle East conflict ahead of the Fed policy meeting. Brent crude futures for November fell 98 cents to $89.50 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $84.54 per barrel with a drop of $1.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Monday morning at 82.26 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.24.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)