Opening bell: Markets opens in red; Sensex at 59,568.14, Nifty at 17,524.85 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Markets on Thursday opened in red with Sensex at 59,568.14, down by 121.17 points and Nifty down by 32.20 points at 17,524.85. Titan, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech and Axis Bank were among the gainers whereas HDFC Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the losers.

The markets are expected to react as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce monetary policy decisions and it will also hold reverse repo and government bond auctions and also release the weekly foreign exchange data. It is expected that the RBI may raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Markets on Wednesday

The markets continued with their winning streak for the fourth straight session with capital goods, FMCG and information technology shares taking the lead. Sensex closed at 59,689.31 up by 582.87 points whereas Nifty closed at 17,557, up by 159 points. The top gainers included Coal India, Larsen and Toubro, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC and Eicher Motors.

Global markets

The S&P 500 went down 0.25 points to close at 4,090.38 points, and Nasdaq dipped 1.07 per cent to 11,996.86 points. The Dow Jones Industrial average also rose 0.24 per cent to 33,482.72 points. Asian markets fell on Thursday as the US markets reacted to the latest ADP payroll reports which have indicated a slowing job growth in the last month. Japan's Nikkei 225 went down 1.08 per cent whereas South Korean Kospi dropped 0.68 per cent and Kosdaq saw a minor loss of 0.64 per cent. The Singapore Exchange Nifty futures were down at 17,587 with a dip of 38 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday ease as weak economic data clouds demand prospects with West Texas Intermediate US Crude at $80.47 points down by 14 cents and Brent crude futures at $84.99 up by 5 cents.

Rupee

Rupee on Thursday opened at 81.94 per dollar against the previous close of 82.