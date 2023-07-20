Opening Bell: Markets Open Flat; Sensex Touches 67,109.17, Nifty At 19,835.55

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amidst Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,632.19, Nifty At 19,457.40 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday morning opened flat with Sensex at 67,109.17, up by 11.73 points and Nifty was at 19,835.55 with a gain of 2.40 points. DivisLab, Sun Pharma, LTIM, BPCL and Titan were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Infosys, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, TCS and L&T were among the losers.

HUL, Infosys, United Spirits will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results.

Reliance Jio Financial Services will demerge today.

Markets on Wednesday

Domestic indices closed in green on Wednesday, after hitting record high. The BSE Sensex went up 359.71 points to end the day at 67,154.85 and NSE Nifty50 was up 96.90 points to end the day at 19,846.15. Nifty Bank rose 258 points to 45,669 while Midcap Index up by 247 points to 36,839.

Global markets

US markets gained on Wednesday on the back of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones registered its eight straight day of gain whereas Nasdaq was near flat due to decline in Microsoft. The S&P 500 bank index saw a gain of 1.70 per cent for the third straight session after banks continued their rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 109.28 points at 35,061.21, the S&P 500 closed 10.74 points higher at 4,565.72 and Nasdaq Composite added 4.38 points at 14,358.02.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday with Hong Kong's Hang Sang gaining 46.18 points to 18,996.49 and GIFT Nifty exchange trading comparatively flat at 19,840.50. South Korea's KOSPI saw a dip of 0.62 points at 2,607.62 and Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 317.15 points to 32,578.88.

Oil prices

Oil prices slipped on Thursday morning after US crude oil stocks fell less than expected. Brent crude futures slipped 14 cents to $79.32 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped t0 $75.20 per barrel down by 15 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Thursday at 82.03 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.09.

