Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex Touches 67,008.59, Nifty At 19,804.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Wednesday morning opened at a new record high with Sensex at 67,008.59, up by 213.45 points and Nifty was at 19,804.45 with a gain of 55.30 points. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Nestle, Power Grid, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the losers.

Bank of Maharashtra, Century Textiles, Jubilant Pharma, Tata Coffee, L&T Finance Holding, Shemaroo, Hatsun Agro, Mastek and Tata Communications shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results.

Markets on Tuesday

Domestic indices closed in green on Tuesday after opening at record high. BSE Sensex went up 205.21 points to end the day at 66,795.14. The NSE Nifty50 flat 40.20 points to end the day at 19,721.15.

Sensex touched a new record high of 67,007.02 and Nifty50 touched 19,819.45.

Global markets

US markets gained on Tuesday on the back of solid bank results with Dow Jones tracking its longest streak of daily gains in over two years. The shares of Morgan Stanley saw a jump of 6.45 per cent, which is the biggest one-day percentage gain in over two years. Bank of America was up 4.42 per cent after it beat market expectations and reported higher earnings from customers loan payments. Bank of Mellon and PNC Financial also saw gains of 4.11 per cent and 2.51 per cent respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.22 per cent at 34,509.03, the S&P 500 closed 1.90 per cent higher at 4,505.42 which is the highest level since March and Nasdaq Composite added 0.93 per cent at 14,113.70.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Wednesday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 214.05 points to 18,801.67, GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 1.50 points to trade at 19,802 and South Korea's KOSPI saw a dip of 2.30 points at 2,605.32. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 339.55 points to 32,833.44.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Wednesday morning as China pledged tyo support economic growth and due to tighter supply from Russia. Brent crude futures jumped 9 cents to $79.72 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was stable at $75.75 per barrel.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday at 82.10 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.04.

