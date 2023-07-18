Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex At 66,862.42, Nifty At 19,778.85 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened at a new record high with Sensex at 66,862.42, up by 272.49 points and Nifty was at 19,778.85 with a gain of 67.40 points. Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro and Reliance were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Titan, UltraTech Cement, Sunpharma, HCLTech and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

The NSE on July 18 retained RBL Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI General Insurance, L&T Technology, Mudra, PolyCab, IndusInd Bank, JSW Ispat, Network 18 and TV18 Broadcast shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results today.

Markets on Monday

Sensex and Nifty closed in green on Monday after hitting record highs of 66,656.21 and 19,731.85 respectively. At closing the BSE Sensex surged 529.03 points to end the day at 66,589.93 and NSE Nifty50 soared 156.65 points to end the day at 19,721.15.

Global markets

US markets gained on Monday with positive expectations on corporate earnings in addition to signs of reducing inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.22 per cent at 34,509.03, the S&P 500 closed 0.39 per cent higher at 4,505.42 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.93 per cent at 14,113.70.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Tuesday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipping 2 per cent to 19,020.32. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 121.09 points to 32,512.35, South Korea's KOSPI saw a dip of 15.42 points at 2,603.95 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 5.5 points to trade at 19,627.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning after it slipped 1.5 per cent in the previous session due to lower-than-expected Chinese economic growth. Brent crude futures jumped 11 cents to $78.61 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.30 per barrel with a gain of 15 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday at 81.99 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.04.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)