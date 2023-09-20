Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex at 67,151.33, Nifty Below 20,000 | Representative Image

The markets on Wednesday morning opened lower with Sensex at 67,151.33, down by 445.51 points and Nifty was at 19,991.90, down by 141.40 points.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, LT, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Asian paint, JSW Steel, Tata Motors were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday closed with a loss of 241.79 points or 0.36 percent to end the day at 67,596.84. The NSE Nifty went down by 59.05 points or 0.29 percent to end at the day at 20,133.30.

The Nifty Bank fell by 251.65 points or 0.54 percent to 45,979.85.

Global markets

on Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed the trading session with significant decline.The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a decline of 106.57 points, equivalent to a 0.31 percent drop, closing at 34,517.73. The S&P 500 also experienced a decrease of 9.58 points, or 0.22 percent, settling at 4,443.95, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop of 32.05 points, equivalent to a 0.23 percent decrease, ending the day at 13,678.19.

The Asian markets were trading lower due to China's decision to keep its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged, in addition to anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision scheduled for Wednesday in the United States.

Japan's Nikkei 225 registered a loss of 83.07 points at 33,159.52, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 30.52 points at 17,966.65 and GIFT Nifty exchange was trading at 20,078, down by 22 points.

Oil Prices

Oil prices saw an early Wednesday rise, maintaining their proximity to the 10-month highs achieved on the preceding day.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, inched up by 6 cents or 0.1 percent to reach $94.40 per barrel, maintaining their proximity to the recent peak of $95.96 reached on Tuesday, which was the highest level since November.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by 29 cents, equivalent to a 0.3 percent rise, reaching $91.49 per barrel, remaining relatively close to the recent 10-month peak of $93.74 per barrel achieved on the preceding day.

Rupee

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee started the day with a slight gain, opening at 83.20 per dollar, as compared to its previous close of 83.27 on Monday.

