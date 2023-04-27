Opening bell: Markets flat amid mixed global cues; Sensex at 60,343.58, Nifty at 17,816 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday opened in green with Sensex at 60,343.58, up by 43 points and Nifty rose by 2.40 points at 17,816. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Nestle and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers whereas Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Titan and ITC were the top losers.

The stocks of HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Coforge and Aditya Bilra Sunlife will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Wednesday

The markets on Wednesday closed higher with Sensex up at 60,300.58 with a gain of 169.87 points and Nifty was at 17,813.60 up by 44.30 points. The top gainers were Power Grid Corporation, L&T, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and IndusInd Bank whereas Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto and NTPC were among the losers.

Global markets

Nasdaq went higher by 55.19 points to 11,854.35 after Microsoft Corp reported strong results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 33,301.87, down by 228.96 points and S&P went down 15.64 points to 4,055.99.

The Nifty futures on Thursday were at 17,866 down by 48 points on the Singaporean Exchange. The other Asian shares were extending losses with MSCI's broadcast index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.3 per cent, Japan's Nikkei also slipped by 0.4 per cent. Tokyo stocks were also low with the Nikkei 225 index down at 28,344.48 and Topix index at 2,018.01 down by 5.89 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday were trading higher fueled by increasing Russian oil exports which are impacting the OPEC production cuts and US recession fear. Brent crude was trading up 35 cents at $78.04 and West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.51 with a jump of 21 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Thursday opened at 81.74 per dollar, higher against Wednesday's close of 81.76.