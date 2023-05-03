Opening bell: Markets fall amid weak global cues; Sensex at 61,160.19, Nifty at 61,160.19 | Representative Image

The markets on Wednesday opened in red with Sensex at 61,160.19, down by 194.52 points and Nifty fell by 71.05 points at 61,160.19. Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Ultra Cement and Nestle were the top gainers whereas NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the top losers.

The stocks of Titan, Cholamandalam Investment, Havells India, Adani Wilmar, ABB India, KEC International, Sonata, Sula and MRF will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Tuesday

Markets on Tuesday closed higher with Sensex gaining 242 points to settle at 61,355 and Nifty up by 82.7 points to 18,147.7. The metal and IT stocks gained in the previous session with the pharma sector lagging behind.

Global markets

US stocks on Tuesday closed lower because of falling shares of regional banks and the energy sector. In addition to this weaker job data indicated a slowing addition and the investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate that is expected to be announced on Wednesday. The S&P 500 went down 48.82 points to 4,119.05, Nasdaq Composite slipped 132.49 points to 12,077.23 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 365.40 points to 33,680.41.

Asian markets were also in the negative with the Singapore Exchange's SGX Nifty at 18,134.50 down by 86 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped by 273.38 points to 19,660.43. South Korea's Kospi was also down by 20.92 points to 2,503.47.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday extended their losses after falling 5 per cent to a five-week low on Tuesday amidst fears that interest hike could impact energy demand. This was the lowest since March 24, when they also recorded the biggest decline in terms of percentage since early January. Brent futures on Wednesday were down by 13 cents to $75.19 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 13 cents to $71.53.

Rupee

The rupee gained 12 paise to 81.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.