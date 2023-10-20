Opening Bell: Markets Fall Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex Below 65,400, Nifty At 19,535.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets opened lower on Friday with Sensex at 65,371.75, down by 257.49 points and Nifty was at 19,535.45 with a loss of 89.25 points. UltraTech Cement and Maruti were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Hindustan Unilever, HCLTech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were amongst the losers.

JSW Steel, One 97 Communications, JSW Energy, Poonawalla Fincorp, L&T Finance Holding, CSB Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Glenmark Life Sciences, Hindustan Zinc, ICRA, Central Bank of India and Century Textiles and Industries to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Thursday

The markets on Thursday ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,700. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 247.78 points to end the day at 65,629.24 and the NSE Nifty went down by 58.95 points to end the day at 19,612.15.

The Nifty Bank was down 138.95 points or 0.32 percent to 443,749.75.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Thursday amid surging Treasury yields and on the back of falling Tesla shares that missed the Wall Street expectation in the third-quarter earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 250.91 points to end the day at 33,414.17, the S&P 500 dropped 36.6 points at 4,278 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 128.13 points at 13,186.18.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 shedding 186.46 points at 31,248.16, South Korea's KOSPI was down at 2,369.80 with a loss of 46 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 68.64 points at 17,227.25 and Gift Nifty dropped 38 points at 19,517.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Friday amid the rising fear that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread to the Middle East and drive the fuel prices higher. Brent crude futures for November rose 77 cents to $93.15 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $90.36 per barrel with a gain of 99 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Friday morning at 83.16 per dollar against Thursday's close of 83.24.

