Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 413 points, Nifty below 17500 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a negative note with Nifty below 17500.

The Sensex is down 413.60 points or 0.69% at 59294.48, and the Nifty down 145.50 points or 0.83% at 17470.80.

About 918 shares advanced, 1,009 shares declined, and 105 shares were unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Auto, and HCL Technologies were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI, and UPL.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

