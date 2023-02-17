Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 321 points, Nifty below 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was down 321.96 points or 0.53% at 60997.55, and the Nifty was down 85.80 points or 0.48% at 17950.

About 814 shares advanced, 1,071 shares declined, and 124 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Cipla.