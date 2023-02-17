e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 321 points, Nifty below 18000

Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 321 points, Nifty below 18000

Tata Steel, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 321 points, Nifty below 18000 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty below 18000.

The Sensex was down 321.96 points or 0.53% at 60997.55, and the Nifty was down 85.80 points or 0.48% at 17950.

About 814 shares advanced, 1,071 shares declined, and 124 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Cipla.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk shuts down India office's in Mumbai, Delhi; staff asked to work from home: Report

Elon Musk shuts down India office's in Mumbai, Delhi; staff asked to work from home: Report

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.78 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.78 against dollar in early trade

Gold and silver prices fall in early trade

Gold and silver prices fall in early trade

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Feb 17: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Mumbai: Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur, to develop it into high-end...

Mumbai: Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur, to develop it into high-end...