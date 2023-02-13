Opening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 5 points, Nifty at 17860

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty around 17860.

The Sensex is up 5.26 points or 0.01% at 60687.96 and the Nifty is up 3.70 points or 0.02 percent at 17860.20.

About 1,326 shares advanced, 820 shares declined, and 188 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Coal India, Infosys, HDFC, Divis Labs and Wipro.

