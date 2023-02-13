e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 5 points, Nifty at 17860

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 5 points, Nifty at 17860

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty around 17860.

The Sensex is up 5.26 points or 0.01% at 60687.96 and the Nifty is up 3.70 points or 0.02 percent at 17860.20.

About 1,326 shares advanced, 820 shares declined, and 188 shares were unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Coal India, Infosys, HDFC, Divis Labs and Wipro.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 5 points, Nifty at 17860

Opening Bell: Indices open marginally high; Sensex up 5 points, Nifty at 17860

‘We want to help realise the dream of $5 trillion economy’

‘We want to help realise the dream of $5 trillion economy’

UP GIS 2023: ‘We need to explore more sports and not be limited to a few sports, says Anurag...

UP GIS 2023: ‘We need to explore more sports and not be limited to a few sports, says Anurag...

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: President Murmu says, 'Govt taking steps to maintain a balance...

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: President Murmu says, 'Govt taking steps to maintain a balance...

UP GIS: UK to invest in defence, aerospace and medical sectors in the state

UP GIS: UK to invest in defence, aerospace and medical sectors in the state