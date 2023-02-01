Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex gains 397 points, Nifty around 17770 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, February 1, the benchmark indices began on a positive note, with the Nifty hovering around 17,770, just hours before Nrmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation.

The Sensex was up 397.66 or 0.67% at 59947.56 and the Nifty was up 101.35 points or 0.57% at 17763.50.

About 1,593 shares advanced, 382 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.

ICICI Bank, Britannia, Divis Laboratories, Power Grid, and JSW Steel are the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Coal India, ITC, and Sun Pharma.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

