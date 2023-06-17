OpenAI May Have Secretly Used YouTube To Train ChatGPT, Although Rival Google Doesn't Allow That

ChatGPT responds to questions in a comprehensive manner like a real person, pens college essays and can even write code, but it doesn't pull answers and content out of thin air. The algorithm behind the generative AI is fed by data, which could be in text, audio or visual formats, as it needs something to build on.

Although Google has now barred employees from sharing any of their technical know-how with outsiders after ChatGPT's runaway success, reports suggest that it may have been trained using YouTube data.

Although Google hasn't responded yet, YouTube doesn't allow other firms to use its data for training AI models.

At the same time, Alphabet is reportedly using YouTube data for training its own AI chatbot.

Microsoft, which has invested in ChatGPT and has integrated it into search engine Bing, has also been accused by Twitter of using its data to train AI models in the past.

YouTube's parent firm Google had earlier tried to compete with ChatGPT using Bard, but was criticised by its own staff for a botched up launch.

It had even roped in the father of AI Geoffrey Hinton to help, but the scientist later walked away before calling AI an existential threat to humanity.