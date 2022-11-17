Online furniture rental platform Cityfurnish raises USD 2.5 million in debt funding round | Cityfurnish

Cityfurnish today closed a USD 2.5 million financing round, including debt and equity bringing the total amount raised to date to USD 10 million in equity and debt, to further its mission of bringing unprecedented ease and flexibility to the home furnishing experience.

The debt round was led by Northern Arc Capital along with participation from Western Capital and UC Capital Inclusive along with participation from existing backers.

The company will use the raised funds to expand its operations, make advancements in technology, strengthen the company's brand position, and announce its presence in different cities by 2025.

What is Cityfurnish?

Founded in 2015, by Neerav Jain and Saurabh Gupta, Cityfurnish is an online furniture rental platform where users can rent furniture as an alternative to buying for flexible requirements. With the new way of living more consumers are opting to rent to live asset light for a more flexible lifestyle, without compromising on the quality of service.

Cityfurnish is solving a major problem for urban India where more than 70 per cent apartments in metro cities are unfurnished or semi-furnished. With the fast-changing lifestyle, more Indians are getting mobile - flexibility and convenience is a must for them! Many of them don't really know how long they will be in the same job, city or apartment a year from now.

Following the Series A round of funding, which included investors like Y Combinator, Venture Highway, and Global Founders Capital and marquee angels like Gmail creator Paul Buchheit and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, the company had turned profitable and recorded more than 100 per cent growth in revenue through 2022, currently present in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.