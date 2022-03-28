Online fantasy sports PlayerzPot launches new campaign #CricketKaBhoot

PlayerzPot, online fantasy sports and online gaming platforms unveiled their latest IPL campaign, #CricketKaBhoot. The theme of the campaign revolves around the obsession of people with diverse things and one of them being cricket.

The gaming platform has roped in popular comedian and Indian Television actor Kiku Sharda for their IPL 2022 campaign. The brand commercial will see Kiku in a funny bhoot avatar possessing all the cricket fanatics who are suffering from IPL fever. Adding more fun and excitement to the scene will be the PlayerzPot cool techie Baba, played by the brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who advises all the cricket fans to switch to the PlayerzPot app to enjoy the cricket season.

The campaign is going to be launched on OTT video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, short video platforms alongwith PlayerzPot’s social media channels, the platform said in a statement.

Talking about the campaign and his association with the brand, Kiku Sharda said, “Out of all the comic characters I have played so far, this avatar is very different in both its approach and appearance.”

Regarding the IPL Campaign, CEO of PlayerzPot, Sunil Yadav said, “Cricket and entertainment have always gone hand in hand in our country. We at PlayerzPot are trying to make skill-based online gaming, the next big thing in the sports entertainment industry”.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the brand ambassador of PlayerzPot while speaking about his experiences shooting for the campaign said “When it comes to all the fans, I am sure they will be quite surprised as my appearance has been consistent for years and I am quite excited with this look of mine”.

