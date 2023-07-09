ONGC Stands Tall Among Indian PSUs In Forbes' 'The Global 2000' List 2023

New Delhi: ONGC, India's Energy Maharatna, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 226th rank in the prestigious Forbes' "The Global 2000" List for 2023. This recognition exemplifies ONGC's unwavering commitment to excellence and its remarkable growth as a major player across 58 countries.

ONGC takes immense pride in this exceptional achievement, standing as the sole Indian PSU positioned within the top 250 companies on this esteemed list. This notable accomplishment underscores company's consistent expansion, robust financial position, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Forbes' "The Global 2000" List recognizes the world's largest companies based on key metrics such as sales, profits, assets, and market value. ONGC's inclusion in this prestigious ranking reaffirms its leading position in India's corporate sector and global recognition.

ONGC remains resolute in its pursuit of excellence, growth, and meeting India's energy needs.

