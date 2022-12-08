ONGC signs MoU with Shell for Carbon Capture, Storage, Utilisation | Shell

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with global petroleum giant Shall for cooperation in Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage studies (CCUS), the company announced in an exchange filing.

The collaboration will focus on a joint CO2 storage study and EOR screening assessment for key basins in India, including depleted oil and gas fields and saline aquifers. It will also help in developing CCUS as an emission mitigation tool for combating climate change, injecting carbon dioxide for geological storage, and enhancing oil production from mature fields of ONGC.

The MoU was signed by ONGC CMD R K Srivastava and Chairman of Shell Group of companies in India Nitin Prasad in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain.