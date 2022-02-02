ONGC, IOC, and others to spend Rs 1.11 lakh cr on capital expenditure

State-owned oil firms such as ONGC and IOC will invest over Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the next fiscal year starting April, as they supplement the government's massive spending programme to spur economic growth.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL (India) Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will together make a 7.4 per cent higher capital expenditure in the 2022-23 fiscal (FY23).

The capex spending of Rs 1.11 lakh crore in 2022-23 as compared with a revised estimate of Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the current fiscal year that ends in March, according to Union budget documents.

None of the oil PSUs gets any subsidy support from the government. The government has provided a small Rs 4,000 crore subsidy on domestic cooking gas (LPG) in the next fiscal, the documents said.

The documents showed that the subsidy outgo in the current fiscal has been put at Rs 3,400 crore, lower than Rs 12,480 crore budgeted at the beginning of the fiscal.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:14 PM IST