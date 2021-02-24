ONGC CMD inaugurates residential complex of Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-specialty Hospital at Rajabari

ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker inaugurated the residential building of the Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-specialty Hospital at Rajabari of Sivasagar on February 22, 2021. The residential block worth around Rs 10 core is a part of the 300 bed multi-specialty hospital project – an ONGC CSR initiative with total financial outlay of Rs 313 crore. The ground plus 6 floor residential complex has 24 fully-furnished quarters, which ensures round the clock availabilities of Doctors for attending to all kind of emergencies.

To address the healthcare needs of the local people of Sivasagar, ONGC decided to set up a multi-specialty hospital in the region, which was long deprived of quality healthcare facilities. ONGC Board accorded approval for setting up a 300 bed multi-specialty hospital in three phases through ONGC Foundation Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan has been engaged as construction management and operating partner.