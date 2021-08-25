OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Green Wood colour variant; to go on sale from August 26

OnePlus, the global technology brand, today announced that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Wood 12GB/256GB variant, which has a cool and leathery pine-tree look, will be available for sale from 26th August at 12 noon onwards. This is the third variant to the existing Blue Haze and Gray Sierra variants. All three color variants are durable enough to coexist with coins, keys, sand, or anything else that might end up sharing a pocket with your phone. It’s also fingerprint and smudge resistant.



The OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the successor to the original OnePlus Nord, is powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 1200-AI along with with OnePlus’ signature OxygenOS software, providing high quality performance. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, including a 50 MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), delivering an outstanding photography experience.



Featuring a 4500mAh dual cell battery coupled with its Warp Charge 65 charging technology, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G charges from 0-100 percent in less than 35 minutes. With two 5G SIM card slots and 5G download speeds up to 2.95 Gbps, it also supports all the usable 5G bands with almost no limitations based on 5G availability in your area, providing a fast and smooth experience.



Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G Green Wood 12GB/1256GB variant will be available for sale on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and other partner stores starting August 26, 2021 at 12 noon. Users can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Store and other partner stores. Offer valid till September 15, 2021.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:38 PM IST